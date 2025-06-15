Pilot killed in Kedarnath helicopter crash served in Indian Army for 15 years A resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur, ex-Army pilot Chauhan had been working as a pilot with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd since October 2024.

New Delhi:

A tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand near Kedarnath on Sunday morning claimed all seven lives on board. Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed, had served in the Indian Army for over 15 years and had vast experience of flying missions over different terrains.

A resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur, Chauhan had been working as a pilot with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd since October 2024. He was at the helm of the Bell 407 helicopter when it went down near Gaurikund. Chauhan’s family has been informed about the tragedy.

Chauhan’s background includes extensive experience in aerial missions across challenging terrains during his Army service. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was trained in operating and maintaining various types of helicopters and had overseen numerous aerial operations.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident. “The death of seven people, including Jaipur resident pilot Rajveer Singh Chauhan, in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath is extremely sad. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families in this difficult time,” he said in a social media post.

What led to the helicopter crash?

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar stated that poor weather and near-zero visibility likely led to the helicopter crash near Kedarnath that killed all seven people on board. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the incident will be probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

An official statement noted that the Bell 407 helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 5:10 AM and landed at the Kedarnath helipad at 5:18 AM. It took off again at 5:19 AM en route to Guptkashi but crashed near Gaurikund shortly after.

Helicopter services reduced to the Char Dham shrines

As a precaution, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reduced the frequency of helicopter services to the Char Dham shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. The regulator is also conducting enhanced surveillance and reviewing ongoing operations for any additional measures.

The tragic crash comes shortly after a major aviation disaster in Ahmedabad, where an Air India flight bound for London crashed, killing 241 people on board and others on the ground.

There have been other recent chopper-related incidents in Uttarakhand. On May 8, a helicopter heading to Gangotri Dham crashed in Uttarkashi, killing six people. On June 7, another helicopter en route to Kedarnath was forced to make an emergency landing on a road due to a technical issue, the pilot was injured, but all five devotees were rescued safely.

(With PTI inputs)