Image Source : FILE 25 pilgrims from Gujarat injured in bus mishap on Delhi-Haridwar highway (Representational image)

At least 25 pilgrims from Gujarat on Thursday were injured when the bus in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck near the Purkai bypass on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway. SHO Harisharan Sharma said: "The accident took place last evening when 50 pilgrims were returning in the bus from Haridwar."

"The injured were rushed to the hospital, he said," he added.

More details awaited.

