Friday, January 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 25 pilgrims from Gujarat injured in bus mishap on Delhi-Haridwar highway

25 pilgrims from Gujarat injured in bus mishap on Delhi-Haridwar highway

At least 25 pilgrims from Gujarat on Thursday were injured when the bus in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck near the Purkai bypass on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2020 10:11 IST
25 pilgrims from Gujarat injured in bus mishap on Delhi-Haridwar highway (Representational image)
Image Source : FILE

25 pilgrims from Gujarat injured in bus mishap on Delhi-Haridwar highway (Representational image)

At least 25 pilgrims from Gujarat on Thursday were injured when the bus in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck near the Purkai bypass on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway. SHO Harisharan Sharma said: "The accident took place last evening when 50 pilgrims were returning in the bus from Haridwar." 

"The injured were rushed to the hospital, he said," he added. 

More details awaited.  

ALSO READ | Peaceful pilgrim season at Sabarimala; Temple rakes in Rs 156 crore revenue in first phase

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News