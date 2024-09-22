Follow us on Image Source : PTI PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking SIT probe into Tirupati laddu controversy

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court requesting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations that animal fat was used in the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddus. The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, a farmer and president of the Hindu Sena, raised concerns about the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), accusing it of disrespecting Hindu sentiments by using animal fat instead of ghee in the "laddu prasadam."

Religious sentiments and allegations

Yadav’s plea claimed that the use of animal fat in the sacred laddus has deeply disturbed the Hindu community, calling the allegations a violation of their religious beliefs. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh, which serves the prasadam to millions of devotees.

"The petition has been filed for the benefit of the public in general, who may be incapable of accessing the court themselves on account of being not fully/properly equipped, financially as well as legally, and thus, in no position to resort to the remedy of 'Public Interest Litigation'," the plea has said.

Political controversy over Tirupati laddu

The controversy was sparked by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that animal fat was used in preparing the laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. The accusation has ignited a political row, with the YSR Congress Party denying the claims and accusing Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political gain. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has circulated a laboratory report to support its claim.

