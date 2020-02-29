Ruckus in GoAir flight at Ahmedabad airport after Pigeon enters plane before take off | Watch

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR, INDIA TV A pigeon created ruckus inside Go Air Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight when it entered the plan before take-off

In a bizarre incident, a pigeon entered a Go Air Flight G8 702 from Ahmedabad to Jaipur before it was going to take-off and created ruckus as passengers were left amazed as they were trying to catch the bird.

However, the flight crew later managed to push pigeon out of the flight by opening the flight gate. Ahmedabad airport is already struggling with bird hit incidents. Last week, a GoAir flight was down due to severe bird hit.