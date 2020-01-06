JNU protests to a flower field in Agartala: Postcards from India

India woke up on Monday with visuals from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) coming under attack by masked goons leading to a country-wide outrage. People across cities - Mumbai to Chandigarh, Kolkata to Patna, Varanasi to Chennai - there was one message - India stands with students.
Indiatvnews.com takes a look at the photos from the protests across India following the violence in JNU. In today's postcards from India, we also have a photo from the marigold flower field in Agartala.
New Delhi: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard at India Gate as members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a torchlight procession against the violence inside JNU campus, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Mumbai: Students stage a protest near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence at Delhi's, Jawaharlal Nehru University, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
New Delhi: JNU student union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh leaves after speaking during a press conference in New Delhi, Monday, Jan.
6, 2020. Ghosh was on Sunday allegedly beaten by a group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods who unleashed violence on the campus of the University. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Mumbai: Activists and students shout slogans as they participate in a protest against the alleged violence on JNU students Sunday evening, during a rally from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a torchlight procession against the violence inside JNU campus, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Agartala: A worker collects marigold flowers from a field for sale at a nearby market, in Agartala district of Tripura, Monday, Jan.6, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Tirupati: Devotees attend the sacred golden chariot procession of Lord Venkateswara, on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi, at Tirumala in Tirupati, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.(PTI Photo)
Srinagar: An elderly man cycles on a road during snowfall in Srinagar, Monday, Jan.6, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Students stage a protest at main Gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A group of masked men and women armed with sticks and rods unleashed violence on the campus of the University in New Delhi, Sunday evening. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)