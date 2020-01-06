JNU protests to a flower field in Agartala: Postcards from India

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Students stage a protest at main Gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A group of masked men and women armed with sticks and rods unleashed violence on the campus of the University in New Delhi, Sunday evening. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India woke up on Monday with visuals from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) coming under attack by masked goons leading to a country-wide outrage. People across cities - Mumbai to Chandigarh, Kolkata to Patna, Varanasi to Chennai - there was one message - India stands with students.

Indiatvnews.com takes a look at the photos from the protests across India following the violence in JNU. In today's postcards from India, we also have a photo from the marigold flower field in Agartala.