Ayodhya ready in never seen avatar a day ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan | Mesmerising Photos

The rituals for the grand bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have already begun as the city is all ready in a never seen before avatar to welcome PM Modi who will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on Wednesday, August 5. The town which will have the historic Ram Temple is decked up to its best view to host the grand big event that will marked with no less than Diwali like celebrations. As city, roads, buildings, historical sites all being illuminised, take a look at how Ayodhya is looking to welcome the prime minister and witness the groundbreaking of Ram Mandir.
Nearly 200 people have been invited for the ceremony, according to the Ram temple trust. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the people to light earthen lamps, decorate temples and recite Ramayana in memory of those "who laid down their lives in the temple struggle".
Twelve priests on Monday conducted prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was to be followed by prayers to the deities of the dynasties of Lord Ram and goddess Sita. Today, prayers will be offered at Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple.
Among the 175 people invited for the main ceremony are 135 `sants’ belonging to that many spiritual traditions, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a series of tweets and at a press conference.
The trust also noted “certain practical difficulties” faced by some guests – including religious figures – in participating in the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The trust asked devotees to organise “bhajans” and “kirtans” in places outside Ayodhya as well, while keeping restrictions related to COVID-19 in mind.
Yogi Adityanath called the event “historic”. "It is not only a historic but also an emotional moment as after 500 years the Ram temple work will start.
It will be the foundation of a new India,” he said.
The state government will release a postal stamp, which is based on the temple design. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises, according to Rai.
The ceremony will go on till 2 pm. An inscription of the temple will also be inaugurated, he said. Many things have been taken care of while inviting guests for the groundbreaking ceremony in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
All ghats, temples, areas near the bhoomi pujan site, streets are being decked up for the groundbreaking. Roads are being illuminated, walls are being designed with graffiti, images depicting scenes from the Ramayan. Buildings on all main roads are being painted yellow as it is considered auspicious.