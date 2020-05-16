'Photo-op': Union Minister RK Singh hits out at Rahul Gandhi after meeting with migrant labourers

Image Source : INC INDIA Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (right) interacting with migrant workers in New Delhi earlier in the day

Union Minister RK Singh has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Wayanad MP met migrant labourers camped near New Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area, as he questioned why the former Congress President thought of migrant workers only after 50 days.

"Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days? Our government, at Centre and in states, has been arranging food, trains for them... He met them just for photo-op. There should be some sensitivity," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Union Min RK Singh reacts on Rahul Gandhi meeting migrant labourers in Delhi. Says "Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days? Our govt,at centre&in states, has been arranging food,trains for them...He met them just for photo-op.There should be some sensitivity" pic.twitter.com/9iqgRuIRez — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

The scathing remarks by Singh after Congress released images of Rahul meeting the migrant workers in the south Delhi neighbourhood.

Earlier in the day, Rahul said the Centre should stop acting like a 'sahukar' (money lender) for its children, and demanded that cash assistance be given to the poor and vulnerable sections, who are in dire need of money now, than credit.

Interacting with journalists of regional media via video conferencing, Gandhi also warned of an impending economic crisis, and asked the Modi government to at least temporarily, if not permanently, implement Congress-proposed NYAY, minimum income scheme, to give money directly to the marginalised section of society.

