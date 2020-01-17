In a major boost to 'Make in India', Philippines may purchase BrahMos missile

In what could be a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brain-child 'Make In India' campaign, Phillippines could become the first country to purchase India's indigenously developed medium-range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, which is a cooperation project between the Indian and the Russian Military. As per BrahMos Chief General Manager, Praveen Pathak, the first export contract of BrahMos to a third country may be signed soon.

India has been in favour of exporting BrahMos since long. The general belief is that the export could take India a long way in achieving its objective of transforming itself from a major arms importer into a military-industrial centre. As per media reports, marketing for BrahMos has been going on in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, in a total of 14 countries.

In 2017, PM Modi became the first Indian head of government to visit the Philippines. Since the visit, India-Philippines relations have been taking steps in the right direction.

