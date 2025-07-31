Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to visit India from August 4-8 to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Both countries have since developed a strong partnership across a wide spectrum of areas.

New Delhi:

Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr is set to visit India from August 4 to 8 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement. The President will be accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos, a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, senior officials, and several business representatives, the statement added.

This marks President Marcos' first official visit to India since assuming office in 2022. A key highlight of the visit will be his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi, which is scheduled for August 5. President Marcos is also set to meet with President Droupadi Murmu, and will be called upon by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. As part of his itinerary, the President will visit Bengaluru before returning to the Philippines on August 8.

75 years of diplomatic relations

It is to be noted here that diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Over the years, the partnership has expanded significantly, covering a wide range of areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies. The two nations also maintain close collaboration at the regional level, especially through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

Ties aligned with the Indo-Pacific vision

India's ties with the Philippines form a key part of its 'Act East Policy', 'Vision MAHASAGAR', and its broader Indo-Pacific framework. Notably, this high-profile visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, offering both sides a valuable opportunity to deepen bilateral engagement and align on pressing regional and global issues.

Visa-free entry boosts travel interest

Travel searches for the Philippines from India rose 28 per cent after the Southeast Asian country announced visa-free entry, according to visa processing platform Atlys.

The Philippines had recently announced visa-free entry to Indian nationals for stays of up to 14 days. Earlier, the Philippines ranked as the eighth most searched Southeast Asian destination among Indian travellers on the Atlys platform.

