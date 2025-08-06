'Phansi Ghar' row heats up as CM Rekha Gupta seeks probe into AAP's claims Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has demanded an inquiry into AAP’s 2022 claim of a British-era ‘Phansi Ghar’ (gallows room) on the Assembly premises, calling it a “fabricated lie.”

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta demanded an official inquiry into the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that a British-era ‘Phansi Ghar’ (execution room) existed on the Assembly premises. The structure was inaugurated in 2022 by former CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister and demanded that the amount be recovered from the AAP government. “This is not a gallows room, this is a lie. A big drama. AAP has degrees in drama and psychology,” CM Gupta said during her address.

Speaker calls it a ‘tiffin room’

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta backed the CM’s claims, stating that according to official maps and records from the National Archives, the so-called ‘Phansi Ghar’ was actually a tiffin room with a pulley-operated lift. He said, “There is no historical proof that this was an execution site. Even the tunnel-to-Red Fort claim is false.”

The BJP accused AAP of distorting history and misleading the public with “false claims.” BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar demanded a censure motion against Kejriwal, while others called for an apology from the former CM.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that ropes and shoes found in the room were tools of workers, not signs of any gallows.

AAP defends claim

AAP MLAs countered the allegations, with Jarnail Singh claiming that even ChatGPT shows references to the room being a gallows. Leader of Opposition Atishi criticized the ruling party, calling the debate a waste of Assembly time amid pressing issues in the capital.

“Is this really what the Assembly should be discussing, instead of schools, hospitals and law and order?” she asked