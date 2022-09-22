PFI raids: What Rahul Gandhi said on massive crackdown

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gandhi, who is currently in Kerala for his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said, "All forms of communalism & violence, regardless of where they come from, are the same & should be combated. There should be zero tolerance."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for 'zero tolerance' in dealing with 'communalism and violence' while speaking about NIA, ED's whip on Popular Front of India offices and leaders in over a dozen states, including Kerala. So far, over 100 PFI members were arrested in the crackdown on suspected terror-funding activities.

As per sources, raids began at midnight at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district, and at PFI offices. Not just in Kerala, the raids are underway across 10 states including Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, and Gujarat, among others.

Sources said this is the largest ever probe conducted by NIA to date. These searches are being conducted in residential and official premises of persons involved in funding terrorism, organizing training camps, and radicalizing people to join proscribed organizations.

