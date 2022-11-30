Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
  Ban on PFI to continue, rules Karnataka High Court

Ban on PFI: The Central government had issued an order banning the organisation and its allied outfits for a period of five years with immediate effect on September 28.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bengaluru Updated on: November 30, 2022 17:01 IST
Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected Popular Front of India (PFI) State President's petition challenging Centre's ban on the outfit. The Central government had issued an order banning the organisation and its allied outfits for a period of five years with immediate effect on  September 28. The Centre took this action after raids on the offices of PFI and the residences of its members across the country.

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on Wednesday pronounced the judgment. The ban was challenged by Nasir Ali, a resident of Bengaluru and the state president of the proscribed outfit.

It came in the wake of allegations that the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) besides PFI have close links with many terrorist organisations.

 

The government order had said that some of PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

Senior advocate Jayakumar Patil, who argued for PFI, had submitted that declaring it as illegal was an anti-constitutional move. He said that the order did not specify reasons for declaring it as an illegal organisation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Central government, said that the PFI was carrying out anti-national acts and it had joined hands with terrorist organisations carrying out violent activities in the country and abetting such acts.

The court was told that members of the organisation were creating an atmosphere of fear in the nation.

