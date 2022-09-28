Wednesday, September 28, 2022
     
PFI ban LIVE Updates: Centre restricts radical outfit, 8 associated groups for 5 years, cites 'terror links'

PFI ban LIVE updates: In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional setup.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2022 9:12 IST
A security person keeps vigil outside the Popular Front of
Image Source : PTI A security person keeps vigil outside the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Navi Mumbai..

PFI ban LIVE Updates: The government has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

It continues "propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society" with the intention to create disaffection against the country, it said.

"And whereas, the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firm of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the PFI, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts to be an unlawful association with immediate effect," the home ministry notification read.

  • Sep 28, 2022 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    Eight other outfits have also been banned

    Eight other outfits have been banned 

    1. All India Imams Council
    2. Campus Front of India
    3. Rehab India Foundation
    4. National Conf of Human Rights Org
    5. National Women’s Front
    6. Junior Front
    7. Empower India Foundation
    8. Rehab Foundation, Kerala

  • Sep 28, 2022 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    Why has the govt banned PFI? Read to know

    The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an order, banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for a period of five years, declaring the outfit and all its associates, affiliates and fronts as Unlawful Association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is (UAPA).

    Following are the reasons mentioned in the MHA order for banning PFI:

    >>The investigations have established clear linkages between PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts.

    >>Rehab India Foundation collects funds through PFI members and some of the members of the PFI are also members of Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, Rehab Foundation, Kerala, and the activities of Junior Front, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO) and National Women’s Front are monitored/coordinated by the PFI leaders.

    >>The PFI has created the above mentioned associates or affiliates or fronts with objective of enhancing its reach among different sections of the society such as youth, students, women, Imams, lawyers or weaker sections of the society with the sole objective of expanding its membership, influence and fund raising capacity.

    >>The above associates or affiliates or fronts have a ‘Hub and Spoke’ relationship with the PFI acting as the Hub and utilizing the mass outreach and fund raising capacity of its associates or affiliates or fronts for strengthening its capability for unlawful activities and these associates or affiliates or fronts function as ‘roots and capillaries’ through which the PFI is fed and strengthened.

    >>The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

    >>The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.

  • Sep 28, 2022 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    32 PFI and SDPI activists arrested in Maharashtra

     Maharashtra Police have arrested 32 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) after raids in Mumbai and various districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.

    Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that the crackdown on PFI was as per law based on the investigation into their activities and evidence. "Attempts were being made to create a division in society and weaken the country. This was being done systematically," said Fadnavis, who heads the Home department.

  • Sep 28, 2022 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    'Welcome the ban': Karnataka home minister

  • Sep 28, 2022 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    PFI Raids: 17 Detained by Gujarat ATS on Tuesday

    The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained 17 people for their alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said on Tuesday. The ATS clarified that raids in Gujarat were conducted solely by it and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was not involved as earlier believed. The ATS picked up 17 persons from Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari and Banaskantha districts for questioning, the senior ATS official said.

     

  • Sep 28, 2022 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    'Bye Bye PFI', Tweets BJP MP Giriraj Singh

  • Sep 28, 2022 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    'Strong and timely action': Says BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

  • Sep 28, 2022 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    Centre bans PFI for five years

    The Central Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years." PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification. 

