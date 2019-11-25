Image Source : Petrol price at 1-year high, diesel stable

The petrol prices continued to surge on the fourth consecutive day on Monday reaching to its highest level in the year so far, while the diesel rates continued to remain stable. As the crude oil rates rise in the international market, the Oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol by 12 paise/litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, while in Chennai the raise was by 13 paise per litre, although there was no change in the price of diesel.

Petrol in Delhi has become costlier by 46 paise in these four days.

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has increased to Rs 74.66, Rs 77.34, Rs 80.32 and Rs 77.62 per litre respectively. Earlier, petrol prices in the four metros were Rs 74.84, Rs 76.82, Rs 80.38 and Rs 77.69 per litre respectively on Sunday.

The price of diesel remains unchanged in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 65.73, Rs 68.14, Rs 68.94 and Rs 69.47 per litre respectively.

Benchmark crude oil Brent crude on the International Market Intercontinental Exchange has risen nearly three dollars a barrel this month.

