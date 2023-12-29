Friday, December 29, 2023
     
Petrol, Diesel price may be cut by up to Rs 10 in coming days, say sources

Petrol, Diesel Price: The government is in talks with oil companies as it mulls to reduce the price of petrol and diesel in the coming days. Crude oil prices globally have also become cheaper.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2023 11:04 IST
Petrol, Diesel Price Today
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Petrol, diesel price update: The Modi government may reduce petrol, diesel prices in a relief to the common man in the upcoming days. According to reports, the prices may be reduced by upto Rs 10 on both petrol and diesel.

Reports say government is in talks with oil companies to reduce the prices.

There has been no change in petrol,diesel prices since May 2022.

Earlier, oil companies were facing a loss of Rs 17 per litre on petrol and Rs 35 on diesel, however, after crude oil become cheaper, oil companies are having a profit of Rs 8-10 per litre on Petrol and Rs 3-4 on diesel.

More to follow...

