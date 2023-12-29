Petrol, Diesel price may be cut by up to Rs 10 in coming days, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Petrol, diesel price update: The Modi government may reduce petrol, diesel prices in a relief to the common man in the upcoming days. According to reports, the prices may be reduced by upto Rs 10 on both petrol and diesel.

Reports say government is in talks with oil companies to reduce the prices.

There has been no change in petrol,diesel prices since May 2022.

Earlier, oil companies were facing a loss of Rs 17 per litre on petrol and Rs 35 on diesel, however, after crude oil become cheaper, oil companies are having a profit of Rs 8-10 per litre on Petrol and Rs 3-4 on diesel.

