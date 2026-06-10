'People trust him to take India Forward': CR Patil on PM Modi's record-breaking tenure | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday created history by becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru. Speaking exclusively to India TV on the occasion, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said PM Modi's connection with ordinary people and his ability to inspire trust are the key reasons behind his unprecedented political journey.

Asked what sets PM Modi apart from other leaders, Patil said the “Prime Minister's long years in organisational work have given him a deep understanding of people's problems and how to solve them.” According to Patil, PM Modi remains “closely connected to grassroots workers, regularly interacts with leaders at every level and remembers even local party workers by name.”

He said this ability to stay grounded has helped him build a bond with millions of people across the country.

‘People believe he can take the country forward’

Explaining the reasons behind PM Modi's sustained popularity, Patil said “public trust in political leaders had weakened over time, but PM Modi emerged as a leader in whom people continue to place their faith.”

He credited PM Modi's governance model and nationwide outreach for helping him secure three consecutive terms in office. Patil described him as a leader who “travelled extensively across the country, connected directly with voters and earned their confidence through his work.”

‘PM Modi trunks challenges into opportunities’

Patil said one of PM Modi's defining qualities is his ability to transform crises into opportunities. Referring to the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India, he said PM Modi focused on addressing basic necessities before speaking about larger national goals. Initiatives such as household toilets, tap water connections and cooking gas access were cited as examples of efforts aimed at improving everyday life for millions of citizens.

According to Patil, these steps laid the foundation for the broader goal of building a developed nation.

Does challenge ever shake PM Modi’s confidence?

Recalling PM Modi's administrative experience, Patil said the Prime Minister has consistently demonstrated confidence during difficult situations,”whether during natural disasters in Gujarat or the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He noted that PM Modi has always “approached crises with a problem-solving mindset and remained focused on ensuring support reaches people in need.” During the pandemic, he said, the Prime Minister repeatedly stressed that no citizen should go hungry and worked towards achieving that objective.

‘Merit matters more than personal equations’

Patil also dismissed suggestions that PM Modi's decisions are influenced by personal relationships. He said the Prime Minister “evaluates people based on their work and merit rather than personal loyalty.”

According to him, several “individuals who were once political critics were later entrusted with important responsibilities because PM Modi believed they could contribute effectively.”

Does PM Modi get frustrated by challenges?

When asked whether the Prime Minister ever gets frustrated by challenges, Patil said solving problems is central to PM Modi's style of governance.

He argued that PM Modi “does not shy away from difficulties and instead focuses on finding solutions before issues escalate.” According to Patil, this approach has helped him maintain public confidence and remain one of India's most influential political leaders.

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