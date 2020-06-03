3 people crushed to death by speeding truck in Bihar's Samastipur

Image Source : PTI 3 crushed to death by speeding truck in Bihar's Samastipur (Representational image)

Three persons were killed and four injured in Bihar's Samastipur district when a speeding truck hit them after its driver lost control of the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night on National Highway 322 in Tiswara village in Sarairanjan police station area when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and crushed people standing on the roadside, they said.

Following the incident, angry villagers set the truck on fire. Three persons died on the spot and the four injured are undergoing treatment at the Samastipur Sadar Hospital, deputy superintendent of police Pritish Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwar Sahni (40), Pramod Thakur (60) and his son Hare Krishna Thakur (32).

The driver and the cleaner of the truck, which was on its way to Halai OP from Musrigharari, fled from the spot following the accident, Kumar said.

A police force led by Sarairanjan's Station House Officer reached the spot soon after getting the information about the incident, he said.

An investigation has been started and the bodies have been sent to the sadar hospital for postmortem.

