Image Source : FILE People above 60, pregnant women, health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine on priority in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said people above sixty years and pregnant women will get coronavirus vaccine on priority along with health workers in the state. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, Patnaik in a meeting asserted that until a vaccine is developed, wearing a mask remains the most effective barrier against the SARS-COV-2 virus. He urged people to wear masks, observe social distancing and frequently wash hands.

Patnaik said the establishment of a database detailing those suffering from serious ailments would be useful in immunisation of vulnerable sections of the society. He stressed on preparing a targeted, scientific and foolproof plan for how to deal with Covid-19 crisis.

Maintaining that the people need to be careful during the winter season in view of possible second Covid-19 wave, the Chief Minister requested them to follow the Covid-19 guidelines including the use of mask and social distancing.

Meanwhile, another 1303 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state. The total recovered cases now stand at 3,01,777.

"Odisha has crossed yet another milestone in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic with more than 3 lakh recoveries. Salute to our healthcare professionals and #CovidWarriors who are making huge sacrifices and working with utmost dedication to save precious lives," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Odisha has reported a cumulative 3,10,920 coronavirus positive cases and 1,560 deaths. The state now has 8,818 active cases, while 3,00,474 people have recovered from the disease so far.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News