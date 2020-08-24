Release pension of retired employees: Delhi High Court to NDMC

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi High Court tells NDMC to release pension of retired employees by August end.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release the pension of its retired employees payable for the month of April 2020, by the end of August 2020.

Earlier, in June, thousands of NDMC employees were concerned about the corporation asking for 100 per cent attendance of its staff. With over 100 New Delhi Municipal Council staff members affected by COVID-19 and part of the building sealed, a new notice to resume office work with 100 per cent staff presence left the employees in lurch.

All the departments, divisions and branches were directed to function in full strength with immediate effect, as per the circular issued by Director (Personal) RP Sati on July 6.

"Exception given to persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women etc. They will apply for permission to be given on submission of a written request supported by medical papers," the circular stated.

A day after the notice was issued, room number 1508 of the fifteenth floor belonging to the civil engineering department was sealed and shuttered after two officials tested positive for coronavirus.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage