Vishwesha Theertha Swami, Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, passes away at 88

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt in Karnataka on Sunday. Head of Pejavara Mutt, one among the 'Ashta' Mutts of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji was admitted to the hospital last week and was on ventilator support.

"Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji passed away at 9:30 am today. His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for 3 hrs today, where he'll be given state honours. CM BS Yediyurappa will be coming there,"news agency ANI reported quoting Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat as saying.

The 88-year-old pontiff was being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing at around 5 a.m. on December 20 from a private hospital.

Expressing grief, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said,"May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain."