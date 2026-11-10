'Peddling false narratives': India hits out at Chinese vloggers' attempts to misrepresent Dhaka as Delhi

India on Tuesday described Chinese vloggers presenting slums in Bangladesh's Dhaka as locations in New Delhi as unfortunate, expressing concerns over the incident and calling for appropriate action against those responsible for those responsible.

"We have seen media reports in this regard. Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country are unfortunate," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly press briefing in New Delhi.

"In so far as efforts by foreign elements to portray parts of Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of the actors involved and those behind them in such an exercise. We urge authorities concerned to take appropriate action against them," he added.

Jaiswal's reaction came in response to an investigation carried out by Bangladesh's media outlet 'Prothom Alo' that said that several Chinese nationals and vloggers are in Dhaka and filing the slums there before portraying them as locations in New Delhi.

The report said such Chinese nationals are filming within the narrow lanes of Tekpara and Uttara districts of Dhaka, transmitting their live content across digital networks. One such Chinese national, the report said, was identified as 'Miamiam', who was filming in Uttara's Sector 12.

"This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty. There isn't even a fan inside the tin-roofed houses. This place is quite underdeveloped, dirty and unhygienic, and the law-and-order situation is poor," Prothom Alo quoted her as saying.

This, experts cited, is a part of China's anti-India narrative. They said Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and WeChat are filled with such anti-India and anti-South Asia videos, adding they have been circulating from November 2024.

Such vloggers are travelling not just in Dhaka, but also in countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam with a sole aim of highlighting income inequality and other problems, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, who is Chinese Studies Expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said.

"However, this is an artificial portrayal of other countries. I have travelled to villages and have seen similar conditions and sanitation problems in different parts of the world, including areas in China," he told news agency ANI.

"They question how India, with a democratic system and a different model of governance, has managed to make progress in poverty reduction without China's level of GDP or investment. This is also an ideological struggle. To communicate this narrative, some vloggers create a negative image of these countries," he added.

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