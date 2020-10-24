PDP's Jammu office attacked by mob, claims party leader Firdous Tak

Image Source : ANI People's Democratic Party leader Firdous Tak

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu on Saturday was attacked by a mob, party leader Firdous Tak claimed. The development has come amid furore over party chief Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement over the Indian flag. He also said that the mob tried to fix tricolour and used abusive language.

"A mob entered the HQ. They manhandled us, tried to fix tricolour and used very abusive language. Clearly, they were right-wingers as they were wearing a particular colour," Tak told ANI.

Tak also said they threatened to come back on Sunday and bring the party office down to the ground. "We tried to reach out to the administration, I personally tried to contact a senior Police officer but nobody responded," PDP leader added.

The incident comes a day after PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that she won't raise any other flag till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

Meanwhile, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Mufti of "disrespecting" the Indian flag and asserted that the revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored.

