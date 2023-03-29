Act like an 'elder brother' and create space for Opposition parties: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti bats for united Opposition Congress

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hinted at her willingness to join Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance). Mufti asked Congress to act like an "elder brother" and create space for Opposition parties in their fight for democracy.

"Congress will have to behave like an elder brother. It should not choke space, it should create space for other Opposition parties, which have been its alliance partners in the past, to save the democracy in the country," Mufti told reporters at PDP office in Srinagar.

She said the current struggle was not only about disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha but for the very survival of democracy in the country.

"The country is passing through a critical situation and it is a do to die situation. It is not just about the survival of Rahul Gandhi, it is about the survival of democracy, " she said.

"Be it judiciary, media or executive, all the pillars of democracy are shaken," she said.

The PDP president said the assault on democracy started in 2018 when opposition parties -- NC, Peoples Democratic Party, and Congress -- were not allowed to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir despite having a majority.

"That time the fax machine was made the scapegoat. But the other opposition parties did not react to it the way they should have," Mufti added.

Do not want to play the role of big brother to any party: Congress

Amid unity efforts in the opposition ranks, Congress leader Salman Khurshid Wednesday said the party does not want to play the role of a "big brother" to any party and called for a collective fight against the "big challenge."

Addressing a press conference at Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) head office here, Khurshid said it is for the collective leadership of the opposition parties to decide who will get what responsibility. His statement comes close on the heels of Muft's suggestion to Congress.

"We do not want to play the role of a big brother to anyone. A collective effort should be made, all should come together and all leaders should decide who will get what responsibility or rights," Khurshid told reporters during the press meet, held on the issue of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case.

"(Mallikarjun) Kharge ji called all the leaders and almost all of them came. Many such leaders who were not saying anything before have openly supported Rahul ji over this episode. So, we hope this will be taken forward soon and all of us will decide together," he said.

"When Rahul’s yatra reached here (J-K), he was welcomed by other parties. That is what we want, we will welcome others, others will welcome us," he said.

Mufti participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Earlier, Mufti January 28 joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chursoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Speaking about the yatra, the PDP president said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was like a 'breath of fresh air' in Kashmir as it allowed people to come out of their homes in numbers for the first time since 2019.

"Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him," the Peoples Democratic Party leader tweeted.

(With PTI input)

