'Forget Muslims.. Centre is making BJP rashtra in Jammu-Kashmir': alleges PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP president Mehbooba Mufti during a press confernece

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti again hit the Centre for not appointing the top officials from the indigenous Dogra community and asserted that the incumbent government was willing to make "BJP rashtra". While addressing a conference in Jammu on Saturday, PDP Chief alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party-led government did not want to make the valley a Muslim-majority authority but wanted to instil the concept of "BJP rashtra ".

"Those who are living in an illusion that the BJP is making the lives of Muslims miserable are not the reality. But they (BJP) are intentionally ignoring the indegionious Dogra community. They are only willing to make "BJP rastra", she said.

During the conference, Mufti raises grave questions about the appointment of lieutenant governor and other top positions in the valley. "Jammu's demography has changed. Where are the Dogras? Why isn't our Governor (LG) from the Dogra community? Why aren't those at important posts like DG and SP from the Dogra community?" she asked.

"The one who stays with them is fine, but the one who does not stay with them, they will make his condition worse than Muslims. Those who think this is their community, it is not theirs but it is Godse's community. This is the community which did not take any part in the freedom struggle," she added.

Mufti raises questions over demolition drive

Notably, the latest attack on the Centre came following the demolition drive in the valley, wherein several houses were razed with bulldozers. According to Mufti, had Article 370 in place, it would be difficult for the Centre to raze houses of civilians in the valley. While speaking at an event in Srinagar on Saturday, the former Chief Minister asserted that the people of the valley were now realising the importance of the abrogated article and added it was providing a security shield to common people.

"When Article 370 was abrogated, some people thought it would only affect the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC). When the bulldozers came to demolish our homes, businesses and even the shelters for our domestic animals, people realised how Article 370 was a protection for us," Mufti said at a function of her party in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: 'Crucial to cage the beast': Mufti defends her father's decision to form coalition with BJP during 2014 polls

Latest India News