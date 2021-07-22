Paytm, Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, other major apps down due to global outage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Paytm, Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, FedEx, Airbnb, HSBC down due to global outage

Services of several apps including Paytm, Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, FedEx, Airbnb, HSBC and others took a hit Thursday night due to global outage at Akamai, a global content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company, that provides web and internet security services to various such platforms.

Akamai acknowledged that it was experiencing a service disruption. "We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," it said.

Minutes later, Akamai said that it has implemented a fix for the issue. "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," it said.

The company further said it is continuing to monitor the situation and confirmed that this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform.

In a tweet, digital payment platform Paytm said its services are affected due to global outage at Akamai.

Minutes later, Paytm said that all their services were back online and working smoothly like before.

Food delivery platform Zomato too said that their services were down due to the Akamai outage.

"Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap," Zomato said in a tweet, however, the service was back on track in half-an-hour.

