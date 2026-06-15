'Payasam' spills onto Kerala Minister Bindu Krishan during 'Priyadarshini' scheme launch | WATCH

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna faced an embarrassing moment on Monday when hot 'payasam' or 'kheer' accidently spilled onto her, while she was in a state-run KSRTC bus for the launch of state's flagship free bus travel scheme 'Priyadarshini' for women and transgender.

Krishna, who is an MLA from the Kollam assembly constituency, was travelling in a crowded bus when 'payasam' was being offered to the Congress workers and other people who were present there. Suddenly, a bowl of 'payasam' fell on Krishna amid the heavy rush, leaving her in an awkward moment.

A video has also gone viral on social media that captured the entire incident. Soon afterwards, several Congress workers helped Krishna in cleaning her up. Despite this, Krishna continued the event, while Congress workers said the incident was unintentional.

Kerala's free KSRTC travel scheme

Talking about the 'Priyadarshini' scheme, it was launched on Monday, providing free bus travel for women and transgenders across Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. The scheme was announced by Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) as part of its poll manifesto for the recently held assembly elections in the coastal state.

The scheme was launched in presence of Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who said the initiative will largely benefit "poor women who commute daily for work, including those employed as housemaids". He also said his government remains committed to fulfilling every promise made by the Congress and build a 'stronger and more inclusive' Kerala.

Other than Satheesan and Krishna, several Kerala ministers such as Transport Minister CP John, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes KA Thulasi and other senior officials attended the event.

"This is more than free bus travel; it is a step that strengthens the dignity, independence, and economic empowerment for thousands of women across Keralam," the Kerala chief minister said in a post on X (previously Twitter). "By reducing daily travel expenses, Priyadarshini will help strengthen household savings and improve financial security. This is another milestone in our journey towards a stronger, more inclusive 'Puthuyuga Keralam'."

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