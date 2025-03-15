Pawan Kalyan on Hindi imposition: 'Neither forcing nor opposing a language helps national unity' Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan clarified his stance on Hindi, stating that neither imposing nor opposing a language contributes to national integration. He dismissed claims of mandatory Hindi under NEP 2020 and supported a multilingual approach for cultural unity.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asserted that neither forcibly imposing a language nor blindly opposing one contributes to national and cultural integration. The Janasena Party chief clarified that he has never been against Hindi as a language, but only opposed its compulsory imposition.

"Either imposing a language forcibly or opposing it blindly—both don’t help achieve the objective of national and cultural integration in our Bharat," Kalyan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Refutes claims of Hindi imposition under NEP 2020

Kalyan pointed out that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 does not mandate Hindi, and any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading the public.

"Spreading false narratives about the imposition of Hindi is merely an attempt to mislead people," he stated.

Under the NEP 2020, students are allowed to learn any two Indian languages, including their mother tongue, alongside a foreign language.

"If they do not wish to study Hindi, they can opt for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, or any other Indian language," he clarified.

Supports multilingual approach for national unity

Emphasising India’s linguistic diversity, Kalyan reiterated that the multi-language policy is designed to provide students with educational choice, promote national unity, and preserve the rich cultural heritage of India.

"Misinterpreting this policy for political agenda and claiming that I changed my stance reflects a lack of understanding," he remarked.

The Janasena leader reaffirmed his party’s commitment to linguistic freedom and educational choice, ensuring that every Indian has the right to study the language of their choice without any compulsory imposition.

Also read | PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman to release tomorrow: 'One of the most powerful conversations of my life'