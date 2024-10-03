Pawan Kalyan demands board for protection of 'Sanatana Dharma' at national, state level | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

A national board for the protection of Sanatana Dharma and legislation are the key demands in the Varahi declaration passed at a public meeting addressed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan today (October 3).

The public meeting organised in the wake of the row over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati Laddu demanded that secularism must be upheld in a manner that ensures uniform response to any threat or harm caused to any religion or faith.

"A strong national Act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the nation," reads the declaration.

Sanatana Dharma Protection Board

"A Sanatana Dharma Protection Board should be established at both the national and state levels to oversee the implementation of this Act. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities."

Addressing the gathering on the "Varahi Declaration" in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan says, "A strong national Act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the Bharat. A 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' should be established at both the national and state level to oversee the implementation of this Act. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities."

It also sought the implementation of Sanatana Dharma Certification to ensure the purity of materials used in offerings and prasadam at temples.

"Temples should evolve not only as spiritual centres but also as centres for promoting art & culture, education, economy, environmental conservation and welfare with comprehensive planning," the declaration added.

Ready to leave anything for Sanatana Dharma

Pawan Kalyan said in his speech that he is ready to leave anything for Sanatana Dharma. The actor-politician slammed those criticising him for speaking out on the desecration of Tirumala temple. He said some people ridiculed him for undertaking 'praishchita deeksha' over the adulteration of laddu.

The Jana Sena leader, who ended his deeksha after worship at Tirumala temple, alleged that adulteration of ghee used for making laddu prasadam was a minor issue for the previous YSR Congress government.

He remarked that YSRCP was punished for tarnishing the sanctity of the temple as it was reduced to 11 seats in the state Assembly. He alleged that YSRCP leaders have not mended their ways and earned that their tally will reduce further to one.

Here are key demands made by Pawan Kalyan-

1. Secularism should be maintained in such a way that an equal response can be ensured for any harm or damage caused to any religion or its beliefs.

2. There is an imperative need for a strong law at the national level to protect Sanatan Dharma and prevent any activities that harm its beliefs. This law should be made immediately and should be implemented uniformly throughout the country.

3. A "Sanatan Dharma Raksha Board" should be established at both national and state levels to oversee the implementation of this law.

4. Annual funds should be allocated to provide support to this board.

5. There should be non-cooperation with individuals or organisations that insult and propagate Sanatan Dharma.

6. Sanatan Dharma certification should be implemented to ensure the purity of materials used in daily worship rituals and prasad in temples.

7. Temples should be developed not only as spiritual centres but also as centres promoting education, art, economy, environmental protection and many other welfare activities under a comprehensive plan.