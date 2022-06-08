Speeding bike on wrong side hits scooter head-on in Patna's Ganga highway | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A screengrab of the accident that took place on Patna's Ganga highway.

A shocking video of a speeding bike hitting a scooter, which was coming from the opposite direction, has gone viral on social media.

The video of the horrific accident posted by news agency ANI showed that the bikes were coming from the wrong direction when the accidnet took place on Patna's Ganga highway.

While the accident left the bikers injured, the two people riding the scooter were hospitalised. Soon after the accident, cops said: "An FIR has been registered. The biker, who is a minor, was hospitalised after the incident. Both vehicles were confiscated and an investigation has been started."

