Patna: Police resort to lathicharge as Left workers attempt to march to Vidhan Sabha

Image Source : PTI Patna: Police baton charge Left workers during the Vidhan Sabha march

The Patna Police had to resort to baton charge Left party workers when they tried to break the barricading during the Vidhan Sabha march. The march was organised by the workers of Inqilab Naujawan Sabha and All India Students Association (AISA) to protest against the NDA government on the issues of education and health.

Police used water cannon and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd as they headed to Vidhan Sabha from the Gandhi Maidan.

The Left parties have 16 members in the Legislative. The Left is a constituent of the RJD-led grand alliance.

