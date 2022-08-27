Patna: More than Rs 4 crore cash recovered from RWD engineer's house

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cash recovered by Vigilance Department team during a raid at the residence of Sanjay Kumar, Executive Engineer of Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department (RWD), in a disproportionate assets case in Patna

Patna: The Vigilance department on Saturday raided the residence of Rural Works Department (RWD), executive engineer, Sanjay Kumar Rai in Bihar's Kishanganj and recovered more than Rs 4 crore of unaccounted cash.

Sanjay Kumar Rai, is an Executive Engineer of the Kishanganj Division of RWD. According to the vigilance department Rai had received information about bribes from the junior engineer and cashiers.

Submitting a case in the disproportionate assets case, the vigilance department raided and found about Rs 1 crore in cash from the residence of Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai on Indrapuri Road No 10 of Patna.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has started matching the notes. Several other documents have also been found in the raid. Raids are going on in the disproportionate assets case.

A note counting machine has been installed due to the recovery of the huge amount of cash. According to Sujit Sagar, DSP Vigilance, Patna, several raids are underway in Bihar in connection with bribery involving Sanjay Kumar Rai.

Reportedly, several raids were carried out at different locations and more than Rs 4 crore of cash has been recovered.

With ANI inputs

