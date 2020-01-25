Image Source : FILE Patna's prestigious JD Women's college imposes Rs 250 fine on burqa, withdraws later

After imposing a dress code under which Muslim students would not be allowed to wear burqa inside the college premises, Patna's JD Women's College on Saturday withdrew its directive. Confirming the development, Rekha Mishra, a teacher said, "We have prohibited the use of mobile phones in the college. We have facilitated a particular zone for mobile usage. There is no blanket ban on wearing a burqa in the college premises but students could remove the burqa in the classrooms if they want. Our only motive is that there is discipline in the college."

In the notice signed by the college, students were asked to comply with the new dress code and anyone violating the direction will be imposed a fine of Rs. 250.

"The students have to come in the prescribed dress code. If they do not come in the prescribed dress code then a fine of Rs 250 will be slapped on them," Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Head of the Department of Sanskrit and Examination Controller of JD Women's College said.

The notice reads: "All students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students are prohibited from wearing 'burqa' in college. A fine of Rs 250 will be imposed for violation."