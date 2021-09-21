Patna court orders FIR against Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti; RJD responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Patna court orders FIR against Tejashwi Yadav

A Patna court has directed the police to lodge an FIR against Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Misa Bharti. The order was issued on the basis of a complaint filed by a person.

The complainant, identified as Sanjiv Kumar Singh, alleged that Tejashwi has duped Rs 5 crore with the promise of a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The order was issued on September 16 by CJM, Patna, Vijay Kishore Singh.

Sanjiv claimed that he was associated with the Congress and was an aspirant for a party ticket for the Bhagalpur seat. Besides Tejashwi, he has also named Misa Bharti (RJD's Rajya Sabha MP), state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha, Congress leaders Rajesh Rathore, (late) Sadanand Singh and his son Shubhanand Mukesh.

The court directed the police to conduct an investigation after registering an FIR.

Reacting to the Patna court's order to register an FIR against him for allegedly accepting money in exchange for an election ticket, Tejashwi said, "It doesn't matter to me if Tom, Dick or Harry files a case against me. But the question is from where the complainant got Rs 5 crore?."

"I demand a fair investigation in the matter and strict action against the complainant if his allegations are proven baseless," the RJD leader added.

RJD spokesman and former MLA Mrityunjay Tiwari said that the complainant has claimed that he was seeking a Congress ticket and he has named leaders of RJD party.

The Congress has been an ally of the RJD and the two parties had fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance. The two also contested Assembly elections in 2020 together.

