Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (FILE). Patna: CCTVs to check liquor rules violations in weddings.

Highlights This decision was taken to implement liquor ban laws strictly in Bihar

It'll be started from state capital Patna

This rule will soon be recommended to home ministry for implementation in the entire state

The privacy of families during marriage functions might be "compromised" in Patna as the divisional commissioner issued a new notification to monitor private events through CCTV cameras and surprise checking by senior officials of the district.

Such a decision was taken to implement liquor ban laws strictly in the state. It will be started from state capital Patna and it will soon be recommended to the home ministry for implementation in the entire state.

Sanjay Agrawal, the divisional commissioner of Patna directed the officials to start the proceedings during a high level meeting on strict implementations of liquor ban law in Patna.

"We have directed all marriage halls, banquet halls, Dharamshalas and hotels to install CCTV cameras in every place to keep an eye on the activities of guests. The idea is to stop violations of liquor prohibition laws. People used to celebrate marriage and birthday functions by consuming liquors," Agrawal said.

The officials also put the points in meetings about several cases of celebratory firing that take place during marriage apart from dances of bar girls.

"The installation of CCTV helps us to stop violations. It also allows them to give proof to investigators in case of any untoward or criminal incidents that take place in the private events," Agrawal said.

"Besides, the DSP or SDO rank officer can also conduct surprise raids at marriage or birthday functions in individual houses," he said.

"Those booking the marriage hall will have to submit undertakings in advance to avoid violation. Without undertaking, they cannot book the halls. In case of violation, they will be liable to face action. We have also asked operators of marriage halls and hotels to install toll-free numbers of police control rooms so that anyone can contact us," he added.

Latest India News