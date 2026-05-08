Patna-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow: Know the reason here

Lucknow:

A routine Kolkata-to-Patna journey turned tense on Friday when an IndiGo flight was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport due to adverse weather conditions. Airport officials confirmed that conditions worsened rapidly which triggered disruptions in local flight schedules. The affected flight, numbered 6E 6917, departed from Kolkata and was expected to touch down in Patna at 3.50 pm. However, the aircraft circled in the air for a considerable duration after air traffic control withheld landing clearance because of unsafe visibility. With no improvement in sight, the flight was diverted to Lucknow and landed safely at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport around 5.15 pm.

All passengers safe

Officials confirmed that the aircraft was carrying 180 passengers along with six crew members. After conditions in Patna stabilised later in the evening, the aircraft received clearance to resume its journey to the destination.

IndiGo flight aborts take-off at Lucknow

Earlier on April 30, an IndiGo flight bound for Raipur aborted its take-off at Lucknow airport after a group of monkeys was spotted crossing the runway, as per the airport officials. The flight 6E 6521 with around 150 passengers on board had begun its take-off roll and was about 20-30 per cent down the runway at around 9 am when the pilots noticed monkeys moving across, PTI reported citing airport sources.

The pilots immediately aborted the take-off and informed air traffic control, following which the aircraft returned and later departed after refuelling, about an hour later. A significant amount of fuel was consumed during the aborted take-off, necessitating refuelling and causing delays to the flight as well as affecting the departure schedule of some other flights.

Airport sources further said that about 10 minutes before the incident, an Air India Express flight that had landed at the airport had alerted authorities about the presence of monkeys near the runway. Soon after the information was received, the IndiGo flight was scheduled for departure but had to abort take-off due to the animals on the runway, they said. Following the incident, the airport's wildlife management team acted as per standard operating procedures and cleared the runway, after which flight operations resumed normally.

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