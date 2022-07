Patna-bound flight from Delhi returns to national capital after encountering technical snag

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Patna-bound Go First airlines flight G8-131 from Delhi had to return back to the national capital on Tuesday after it developed some technical snag.

The flight didn't land in Patna and was sent back to Delhi where it made a safe landing.

G8-131 was scheduled to reach Patna at around 1.50 pm. Now passengers are being sent to Patna by another flight from Delhi.

