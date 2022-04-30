Patiala violence: Mobile internet services restored, Shiv Sena leader Singla sent to 2-day custody | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patiala: Shiv Sena workers and others stage a protest outside Kali Mata temple, a day after clashes broke out between two groups, in Patiala, Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Patiala violence: Mobile internet services have been restored in Punjab's Patiala after they have been suspended following clashes outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday. On Saturday, the Punjab government shunted out three senior police officials, including an inspector general. Heavy police security has been deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple.

Here is your 10 point guide to what is happening in Patiala:

So far, 4 FIRs have been filed in the case including three senior police officials, including an inspector general. A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala while Deepak Parik will be the new Patiala SSP. Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala. Chinna replaces Rakesh Agrawal as IG (Patiala Range) while Parik takes over the post of SSP-Patiala from Nanak Singh. On Saturday, the Punjab court sent Shiv Sena's Harish Singla to two-day Police custody of Patiala Police. The "Khalistan Murdabad March” that led to clashes was organized by “Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)” leader Harish Singla. The march started from Arya Samaj Chowk with the Sena activists raising the “Khalistan Murdabad” slogan. Singla said Gurpatwant Pannun of the Sikhs for Justice had announced to observe April 29 as the "foundation day of Khalistan”. The groups had clashed over the anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. Various Hindu outfits had given a call for a bandh in protest against the Friday incident. Several markets in Patiala city remained shut on Saturday. Representatives of some Hindu outfits lifted their 'dharna' outside the temple and deferred their proposed protest march after police and district administration assured them of action within two days against those who were behind the disturbance and violence on Friday. This is the first major law and order incident in the state under the Bhagwant Mann-led state government. Opposition parties had attacked the AAP-led regime, alleging that the law and order in the state had collapsed. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered a probe into the clashes and had said that not a single culprit will be spared. The order to suspend mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, was issued by the state's home affairs and justice department.

