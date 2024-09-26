Patiala law varsity students' protest enters day 5, Punjab Women Commission chief meets protesters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patiala law varsity students' protest enters day 5

The student protests at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) entered their fifth day on Thursday, alleging that the vice-chancellor violated the privacy of female students at their hostel. According to the students, the vice-chancellor had allegedly conducted a surprise check of the girls' hostel and questioned their dressing sense, thus violating their privacy.

Meanwhile, Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill also visited the University and met the protesting students. Gill said, "They told me all of their problems. They also told me about their objections as well as the facilities they want. They mentioned the issue related to fees as well. I assured them that all their issues would be addressed. I also spoke with the VC. I heard what he had to say. I also heard a few members of the female faculty. A consensus was reached that students would choose their representatives and a committee of their choice would be formed."

"I asked them if I too was needed, and they said that they needed me as well. If they ask, I would come here again and represent them. My job is to ensure the safety and security of girls...I have heard both sides. A committee would be formed and only after that, it can be decided who is wrong and who is right..," she added.

Visited rooms with chief warden: VC

However, defiant Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh said that he visited the rooms only after student's complaints of less space. Singh said, "...This year, there are more girl students who cleared the exam through CLAT, number of male students is less. We have 20-25 more first-year girl students. A few rooms (in hostel) are smaller, there can be only one occupant in those rooms but we are compelled to have 2 students in those rooms. They were provided with tables and almirahs. But they requested me to come and see where would they keep those tables as there is no space."

"Following those requests, I visited those rooms with our woman chief warden and women security guards...The female students, woman chief warden and women security guards entered the room first. I entered the rooms at last...We will resolve this issue as soon as possible...The allegations against me are false...I entered only those rooms where girls staying under double occupancy. It was lunchtime, not night hours...I have not done anything...I am sending a report to the Government on behalf of the University. I urge the students to call-off their protest, we will try to resolve all their issues through talks..," he added.