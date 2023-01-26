Deepika is a member of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang, SRK a 'PFI agent', alleges BJP MLA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel sit outside a theatre on the first day show of the Bolllwood movie Pathaan, in Karad.

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul on Wednesday alleged that Deepika Padukone is a "Tukde-Tukde gang member" and Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is a "PFI agent".

"Saffron colour signifies sacrifice and austerity but the Tukde-Tukde gang member Deepika Padukone is wearing saffron colour innerwear. Why Deepika only went to JNU. Incidents like that had happened in several places of the country. The people associated with this film are members of IS and supporters of Ghazwa-E-Hind," Bachaul said.

Deepika visited JNU on January 9, 2020 to show solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob (JNU violence).

"Shah Rukh Khan is a PFI agent. The makers of the film had made it to insult Hindus," he alleged.

'Besharam Rang' song of the 'Pathaan' movie had created controversy over the saffron colour bikini Deepika is donning and some objectionable scenes. Due to strong protests, the censor board has cut some of the "objectionable" scenes of the movie.

However, 'Pathaan' is drawing a good response in Bihar.

