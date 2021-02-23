Image Source : INDIA TV Passport racket busted by Telangana Police; two cops among eight held

The Telangana Police has busted a passport racket, leading to the arrest of eight people. The arrested include four Bangladeshi nationals and two policemen. The investigation found that as many as 72 Indian passports were fraudulently obtained.

The police acted upon a complaint from an Immigration officer at the International airport about three Bangladeshis intending to depart to Dubay by a flight on the strength of Indian passports procured through fake documents. According to police, the Bangladeshis revealed that they stayed at Bodhan town of Nizamabad district, and one agent from West Bengal, along with other accused arranged fake Aadhaar cards and helped them obtain Indian passport fraudulently.

"We are coordinating with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)regarding cancellation of these 72 Aadhaar cards. We are apprising District Collectors and SPs of various districts of West Bengal regarding these 72 persons," Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar said.

Meanwhile, one more Bangladeshi national and two persons who arranged flight tickets were arrested and a Sub-Inspector of Police and Assistant Sub-Inspector, who conducted inquiry during the verification of passports, were subsequently arrested.

Special teams were formed to nab three other absconding accused including one mediator who helped the foreigners cross illegally into India and another man,who created fake and fabricated Aadhaarcards, police said.

