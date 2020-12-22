After Delhi, passengers from UK tests COVID-19 positive at Kolkata airport

Image Source : PTI After Delhi, passengers from UK tests COVID-19 positive in Kolkata airport

Two passengers, who arrived from the UK, tested positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport on Sunday, according to ANI quoting Kolkata airport official. This comes after five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight which arrived at Delhi airport from London last night have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The flight was carrying 222 passengers from the UK. "Twenty-five passengers did not have COVID reports with them. So they were taken to a nearby quarantine centre, and their coronavirus tests were conducted. Two tested positive," the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department official said.

ALSO READ | Five passengers, crew from UK test Covid-19 positive in Delhi amid new virus strain scare

According to COVID-19 protocols, all international passengers coming to India will have to remain in isolation for seven days.

India has suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK from Wednesday till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of a mutated variant of coronavirus there, Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.

Moreover, passengers coming from the UK through flights till Tuesday midnight would be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports "as a measure of abundant precaution", it added.

ALSO READ | Govt alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK

Latest India News