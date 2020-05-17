Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
3 passengers from Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express test positive

Goa's tally of hospitalised COVID-19 positive patients reached 16 on Sunday, after three persons who arrived from Delhi on Saturday, tested positive in a preliminary test, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed, adding all the three samples had to be sent for reconfirmation.

New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2020 14:07 IST
One out of the three persons who tested positive is a woman. She was aboard the special Rajdhani Express, which arrived at the South Goa's Margao Railway Station on Saturday evening, carrying 323 passengers.

Goa was a Covid-free state last week, before it saw a spurt of new viral infections, primarily from persons who crossed over into the state taking advantage of the relaxations in the pan-India lockdown.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that there is no "community transmission" in Goa yet.

Apart from the 16 Covid-19 positive patients, who are currently hospitalised, seven other persons have been cured of the dreaded virus in Goa.

