Passenger misbehaved, verbally abused crew members on Delhi-bound flight AI882: Air India spokesperson

An Air India spokesperson on Tuesday said that a passenger on AI flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner and went on to physically assault one of them crew members.

"A passenger on our flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator," the Air India spokesperson said.

