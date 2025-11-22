Passenger dies after medical emergency on Air India Vancouver-Kolkata-Delhi flight Dalbir Singh was promptly taken to Charnok Hospital after being deboarded from the flight, but the medical staff declared him brought dead upon arrival. The police have informed the family, who are currently traveling to Kolkata.

Kolkata:

On Friday (November 21), 70-year-old Dalbir Singh from Delhi complained of chest pain and discomfort while on an Air India flight operating from Vancouver to Delhi via Kolkata. Due to the medical emergency, Singh was deboarded around 9:15 pm at Kolkata airport. The flight subsequently departed for Delhi at 10:10 pm with the remaining 176 passengers aboard.

Emergency response and hospital outcome

Singh was immediately taken to Charnok Hospital upon deplaning, where he was declared brought dead by medical staff. Police informed the deceased’s family, who are currently en route to Kolkata. The body was transferred to RG Kar Medical College for postmortem examination.

Air India to resume Delhi-Shanghai flights from February 2026

Air India will restart its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) starting February 1, 2026, marking the airline's return to mainland China after nearly six years of suspension. The flights will operate four times a week using Boeing 787-8 aircraft featuring 18 business class and 238 economy class seats. The resumption follows renewed diplomatic ties between India and China and the reinstatement of direct air links first launched by Air India in October 2000.

New Mumbai-Shanghai route planned for 2026

Alongside the Delhi-Shanghai service, Air India plans to introduce a non-stop Mumbai-Shanghai route later in 2026, subject to regulatory and bilateral approvals. This move aims to strengthen connectivity between India’s commercial hubs and China’s financial center.

Context of India-China flight suspension and resumption

Direct flights between India and China ended in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were further delayed because of geopolitical tensions following the eastern Ladakh border dispute. Recent diplomatic efforts paved the way for restored air services, with IndiGo resuming Kolkata-Guangzhou flights in October 2025 and China Eastern Airlines restarting Delhi-Shanghai flights in November 2025.

Air India’s expansion and fleet modernisation

The Delhi-Shanghai route will become Air India’s 48th international destination, reflecting its ongoing global network expansion and fleet modernization plans under the Tata Group’s transformation program. This resumption supports growing business, academic, and tourism travel between India and China, particularly in the recovering Asia-Pacific travel market.

This major revival of Air India’s India-China route underscores renewed bilateral cooperation and strategic focus on enhancing cross-border connectivity for economic and cultural exchange.​