Parwanoo Timber Trail cable car stuck mid-air in Himachal, 10 rescued, 5 stranded | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cable car gets stuck mid-air in Himachal Pradesh.

Highlights Around 11 people are stranded after cable car stuck mid-air in Himachal's Parwanoo Timber Trail

The cable car got stuck due to a technical glitch

A video by the stranded tourists in the cable car has also surfaced

At least 10 tourists have been rescued while 5 others are stranded after a cable car trolly stuck mid-air in Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 15 persons were stranded in two cable cars. Four people in the uphill trolly and 11 in the downhill trolly. So far, 7 people have been rescued. NDRF team will reach the spot shortly, Airforce is on alert, said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secy, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh.

The tourists have been stranded for nearly 3 hours.

An NDRF team is also reaching the spot shortly, said Dhanbir Thakur, SDM, Kasauli.

The rescue operation is underway.

In a video by the stranded tourists, they informed that they have been stuck in the Parwanoo Timber Trail for the last 1.5 hours adding they have not been informed anything about the security operation.

"Rescue operation of tourists trapped in Parwanoo Timber Trail of Solan is underway. I am reaching the spot," tweeted Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.

Latest India News