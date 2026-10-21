Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case: DSP Harjinder Singh Gill, drug inspector Naresh Kumar suspended

The Punjab government has suspended DSP Harjinder Singh Gill and Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar in connection with the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The action comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the investigation into Jhota's killing would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accepting a demand raised by the activist's family.

Mann had announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the government stood firmly with Jhota's father and family. The family had been seeking a CBI probe into the murder.

Bhagwant Mann accepts family's demand for CBI probe

In a post on social media platform X, Mann said the government had decided to transfer the case to the CBI in response to the family's demand. He reiterated the government's commitment to continuing its campaign against drugs in Punjab. The chief minister also said the government would not hesitate to take stringent measures to make the state drug-free. His announcement came amid demands from Jhota's family for an investigation by a central agency into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The suspension of DSP Harjinder Singh Gill and Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar marks a fresh development in the case. However, the specific reasons for their suspension were not detailed in the information available.

Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa

Parvinder Singh Jhota was known for raising his voice against the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating drugs at medical stores. He was shot dead on October 13 inside a medicine shop located in a busy market in Mansa, Punjab. According to the information provided, the incident took place after Jhota questioned the alleged sale of drugs to an elderly man at the shop. The shop owner, Ashwani Kumar, allegedly opened fire on Jhota.

The killing sparked demands from his family for a thorough investigation, with relatives insisting that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Jhota was live on Facebook when he was shot

Jhota was reportedly broadcasting live on Facebook when the shooting took place. The incident occurred inside the medical store during the confrontation over the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs. Following the murder, Ashwani Kumar was detained in Salasar, Rajasthan, according to the information provided.

Jhota's campaign against the alleged illegal sale of drugs had made the issue central to the case. With the Punjab government announcing a CBI probe and suspending two officials, the investigation is set to move into its next phase. The circumstances of the killing and the questions raised by the family remain central to the case.

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