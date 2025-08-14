'Remembering upheaval and pain endured by people': PM Modi observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day August 14 is observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to commemorate the "struggles and sacrifices" of millions who were displaced and lost their lives during the Partition in 1947.

New Delhi:

As India observes the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the upheaval and pain endured by millions, describing it as a tragic chapter in history. PM Modi said this in reference to the unspeakable suffering as millions were forced to leave their homes. Lakhs of people are estimated to have died in communal violence.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh."

Giving a message on unity, he urged the public to strengthen the harmony in the country. "Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together," he added.

Country will never forget the pain of partition: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that expressed condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. He said that the partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement.

"Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India. The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement. I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget the history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition," said Shah in an X post.

Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda called for national unity and "give a befitting reply to anti-national forces."

Paying tribute to millions who while "enduring agony of displacement", sacrificed their lives, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X, "The dark day of 1947 reminds us of that cruel event when the citizens of the nation suffered the merciless pain of migration and, enduring inhuman torture, lost their homes, property, and lives."

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tradition of observing this day to "keep the memory of the nation's partition alive is an important step toward nation-building."

"Come, on this day, let us all citizens unite to pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation and give a befitting reply to anti-national forces," the post added, calling for national unity.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to commemorate the "struggles and sacrifices" of millions who were displaced and lost their lives during the country's partition in 1947.

Prime Minister Modi in 2021 had announced that August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947. Millions of people were displaced, and lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

The partition caused the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages/towns/cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees.

The pain and violence of partition have remained deeply etched in the nation's memory. While celebrating our Independence, a grateful nation also salutes those sons and daughters of our beloved motherland who had to sacrifice their lives in the frenzy of violence.

