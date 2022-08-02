Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Woman hurls shoe at Partha Chatterjee, says 'would've been happier if it had hit his head'

Woman hurls shoe at Partha Chatterjee, says 'would've been happier if it had hit his head'

Bengal school jobs scam: I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head, the woman said.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2022 16:07 IST
A woman hurled a shoe at former WB Minister Partha
Image Source : ANI A woman hurled a shoe at former WB Minister Partha Chatterjee while being taken to the ED office from ECI Hospital.

Partha Chatterjee shoe attack: A woman hurled a shoe at former West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee while he was being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office from the ECI Hospital.

"I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head," the woman said.

Meanwhile, an ED search is underway at 'Magic Touch' in Patuli, Kolkata, a property owned by arrested Arpita Mukherjee, a close aid of Partha Chatterjee.

Related Stories
Partha Chatterjee calls himself a 'victim of conspiracy' as ED seizes Rs 50 crore from aide's house

Partha Chatterjee calls himself a 'victim of conspiracy' as ED seizes Rs 50 crore from aide's house

Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita's 5th flat under ED scanner

Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita's 5th flat under ED scanner

West Bengal SSC scam: 'Money seized by ED does not belong to me,' says Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal SSC scam: 'Money seized by ED does not belong to me,' says Partha Chatterjee

Partha's close aide: Money kept in my residences without my knowledge

Partha's close aide: Money kept in my residences without my knowledge

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News