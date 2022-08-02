Woman hurls shoe at Partha Chatterjee, says 'would've been happier if it had hit his head'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A woman hurled a shoe at former WB Minister Partha Chatterjee while being taken to the ED office from ECI Hospital.

"I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head," the woman said.

Meanwhile, an ED search is underway at 'Magic Touch' in Patuli, Kolkata, a property owned by arrested Arpita Mukherjee, a close aid of Partha Chatterjee.

