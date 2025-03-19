Parliamentary panel urges central govt to include heatwaves in disaster management plans | Details The 31-member committee, headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, also urged the ministry to study and plan for long-term disaster preparedness, considering climate change and the increasing frequency of disasters.

In a significant move towards climate resilience, a parliamentary panel has recommended that the central government expand its disaster management strategy to include "new and emerging threats" like heatwaves. The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs made the suggestion in a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha last week. The 31-member committee, chaired by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, emphasised the need for a dynamic and regularly updated disaster classification system.

Highlighting the growing risks posed by climate change, the committee urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to develop long-term disaster preparedness plans. This includes conducting thorough studies and establishing forward-looking strategies to tackle the rising frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

What did panel's report say?

"The committee recommends that the ministry may include new and emerging disasters in its disaster management plans, such as those caused by heatwaves etc. It further recommends establishing a formal mechanism for the periodic review and update of the Notified Disasters list to ensure the Act remains relevant and responsive to emerging disaster risks through consultation with experts, stakeholders and affected communities," the report read.

To build resilience, the panel also recommended increased investments in disaster-resistant infrastructure—especially in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and transport. This would not only reduce the impact of disasters but also ensure quicker recovery and safety for citizens, the report stated.

Reacting to the proposal, Amruta S Nair, Climate Campaigner at Greenpeace India, welcomed the recommendation. She called it a "long-overdue" but necessary step that reflects the worsening heatwave crisis and the urgent need to treat it as a full-fledged disaster. "It ensures heatwaves are prioritized in disaster management and response, covering prevention, mitigation and recovery. However, for this move to be truly effective, we must ensure there are no gaps in the financial aspects and execution as well," she said.

List of disasters notified by Centre

Currently, the notified list of disasters eligible for National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) assistance includes cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, fires, floods, tsunamis, hailstorms, landslides, avalanches, cloudbursts, pest attacks, frost and cold waves.

However, state governments can use up to 10 per cent of their annual SDRF allocation, subject to certain conditions, to provide immediate relief for natural disasters they consider significant within the local context, even if they are not included in the centrally notified list. States have previously requested the Centre to add incidents such as elephant attacks, lightning, heatwaves, river and coastal erosion, and public health emergencies like Japanese encephalitis, Nipah and the COVID-19 pandemic to the eligible list for SDRF and NDRF funding.

(With PTI inputs)

