Thursday, December 15, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Live now

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition is adamant on the discussion on recent clashes between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Tawang Sector Arunachal.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2022 9:48 IST
Winter Session of Parliament is underway
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Winter Session of Parliament is underway

Parliament Winter Session Live: The Winter Session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in 17 working days. On Wednesday, the Parliament passed a bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre. Both the Houses also witnessed ruckus over recent clashes between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Tawang Sector Arunachal as the Opposition demanded a detailed discussion on the border issue but the governemnt declined their request. In Lok Sabha Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her 'where's Pappu?' jibe on the Indian economy.

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 15, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • Dec 15, 2022 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss appointments to higher judiciary

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha gaive Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "Central Government’s attempts to interfere in appointments to higher judiciary and delays/obstructions in judicial appointments."

  • Dec 15, 2022 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Effects of global warming to be discussed in Rajya Sabha

    The serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha this afternoon. The issue will be raised by DMK, Congress and CPI MPs Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari and P Santhosh Kumar, respectively.

  • Dec 15, 2022 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice to discuss subversion of independence of institutions

    Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC."

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News